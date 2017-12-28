Menu
Groundhog Day: M1 in gridlock hell

The M1 is again jammed with holiday traffic. Photo: David Clark
by Tanya Westthorp

THE M1 is in gridlock hell again today with holiday traffic causing major delays on the M1 and along major arterial roads leading to the beach.

Southbound traffic is backed up 27km from Springwood down to Helensvale as Brisbane day trippers flock to the Gold Coast's beaches.

The southern section of the M1 from Robina to Tugun is again barely moving along the 38km stretch as holiday-makers head to the southern beaches and Tweed.

The gridlock is also causing chaos on Marine Parade at Labrador with southbound lanes headed toward Southport and The Spit jammed.

It follows a 60km jam on the M1 yesterday as the M1 struggled to cope with holiday traffic.

It took some commuters nearly an hour to travel what is usually an 11 minute drive.

Topics:  holiday m1 traffic

