Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gold Coast infant taken to hospital in critical condition. Picture: Stephen Harman
Gold Coast infant taken to hospital in critical condition. Picture: Stephen Harman
News

Toddler dead in drowning tragedy

by Emily Toxward & Jacob Miley
2nd Aug 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl who suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a Gold Coast property has died in hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed on Sunday morning that the girl, three, had died at Gold Coast University Hospital on Saturday night.

The spokesman said it appeared the incident occurred at a private dam at a Gaven property.

Paramedics rushed to the property about 11am on Saturday following "post immersion" involving the girl.

The child was treated at the scene by critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit before being rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        premium_icon Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        Politics Embattled state Opposition Leader Deb Frecklingon has broken her silence over the exit of the LNP president amid internal party wrangling.

        Beware: The job ads that aren’t all they seem

        premium_icon Beware: The job ads that aren’t all they seem

        News Recruiters are targeting desperate applicants hit by COVID-19 unemployment by using...

        100-year-old celebrates birthday in aged care lockdown

        premium_icon 100-year-old celebrates birthday in aged care lockdown

        Community Here's how he celebrated his big day.

        Nursing home latest after worker test positive

        premium_icon Nursing home latest after worker test positive

        News Health Minister and Chief Health Officer will give an update