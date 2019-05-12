Time running out for Titans

GOLD Coast second-year talent AJ Brimson says the team will take a "must win" approach into their Round 10 meeting with Canterbury next Saturday.

The Titans' season is on the brink after winning just two of their first nine games and losing their past three starts, including a disappointing 26-18 Magic Round result against Cronulla.

The one thing Gold Coast have done well this season is be competitive at home, having won both games at Cbus Super Stadium after a Round 1 loss.

Taking on the similarly lowly Bulldogs there appears an ideal opportunity to stop their campaign from spiralling totally out of control.

"Yeah definitely, back at home and we've got a decent run coming up the next month," Brimson agreed.

"We would have kickstarted that next month of footy (if we had beat the Sharks but instead) it's a disappointing loss - so we're definitely having a must win attitude I guess at home next week."

The 20-year-old, whose right arm was heavily iced after the Sharks clash having copped a corked bicep, said players knew a spray from coach Garth Brennan was coming post-game.

Brimson is congratulated by Ash Taylor after scoring a try. Picture: Getty Images

"(In the first half) we played the footy that we should be playing week in, week out and that we know we can play. Then we went away from that in the second half for whatever reason. It's pretty disappointing," he said.

He noted it had been a frustrating stop-start 2019 individually thus far, although he again showed flashes of why fans are so excited about him.

"Obviously with the broken thumb and being at fullback, off the bench and at No.6 but that's no excuse for me, I thought we got ourselves in a position to win the game and I wasn't really happy with my second half so it's something I need to work on," Brimson said.

The Titans are 14th on the ladder, two places ahead of the Bulldogs.