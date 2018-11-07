Menu
Mal Meninga will join the Gold Coast Titans next season.
News

Titans announce Meninga signing

by Rikki-Lee Arnold
7th Nov 2018 11:51 AM
THE Titans have made a major signing ahead of the 2019 season, after this morning unveiling Mal Meninga as their head of performance and culture.

In a shock move, but one that is sure to boost their potential for next year, Meninga will join the Gold Coast in the new role.

He will remain as the Australian coach but help the team achieve a "winning culture".

Executive chairman Dennis Watt made the announcement this morning alongside Meninga, calling the former Queensland mentor "a winner".

He said given the Titans were a "bottom of the table club", Meninga's influence would be crucial.

Meninga will move from Canberra to commence his duties immediately.

He said he met with Watt and owners Darryl and Joanne Kelly and Rebecca and Brett Frizelle and immediately sensed their passion to make the Titans thrive.

"It's a rugby league heartland," Meninga said of the Gold Coast.

"Their desire to have a successful and prominent club in the NRL ... I got that right from the beginning.

"It was pretty hard not to engage in further discussions.

"I believe the Titans is the right club for me."

He said his role would be to "assist" coach Garth Brennan and the leadership group.

gold coast mal meninga rugby league titans

