Suns plan to spoil Betts’ 300th

Stuart Dew and his Gold Coast Suns are planning to spoil the party.

GOLD Coast are putting in place plans to spoil Adelaide's celebration of Eddie Betts' 300th AFL game after turning their greatest weakness into their biggest strength this season.

The Suns sit sixth on the ladder and equal with leaders Geelong with three wins from the opening four games after securing four points against Carlton on Sunday.

All of Gold Coast's wins have come by less than a kick in the dying stages of the fourth quarter, a term that more often than not brought huge lapses in performance in 2018.

But the club has turned a corner and midfielder Touk Miller says their ability to run hard late has been the key.

"We are probably giving our supporters mini-heart attacks each game," Miller said.

"Some people tipped us not to win a game this year and we have three so far so I guess it is positive we are learning to win.

"Our ability to run out games (has been the difference).

Touk Miller of the Suns handballs during the Round 4 AFL match between the Gold Coast Suns and the Carlton Blues at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt).

"In the past we didn't have the ability to do that. That is not to say we are at the level we want to be at completely but we are taking steps in the right direction."

Miller was among Gold Coast's best against the Blues, recording 31 disposals, 13 contested possessions, and six clearances.

Betts, one of the AFL's premier small forwards for over a decade, will reach the incredible milestone when Gold Coast play the Crows in Round 5 this Sunday at Adelaide Oval.

"We have to keep building," Miller said ahead of the clash.

"We have to stick to the processes we have put in place. Adelaide are going to be no easy feat.

Eddie Betts of the Crows celebrates after kicking a goal from the boundary during the round four AFL match between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and the Adelaide Crows at Marvel Stadium on April 13, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

"It's Eddie's 300th so the crowd will be there and it will be really hyped up.

"We are going to have to play some really good football to get the win."