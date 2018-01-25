Have you seen this charity thief?

A HEARTLESS thief who disguised himself as a Guide Dogs Queensland employee has stolen the charity collection 'dog' from a Pacific Pines supermarket.

Police are on the hunt for a man who pinched the dog last Saturday at 10.30am.

It is believed the man portrayed himself as an employee of the Guide Dogs Queensland and spoke with supermarket staff before stealing the collection 'dog' that was at the entrance of the store, telling staff he was replacing it with a new one.

But the supermarket staff said the man never returned.

The collection 'dog' was located discarded and empty behind a neighbouring medical centre two days later.

It is believed the man attempted to commit a similar offence at a supermarket in Norfolk Village the following day, Sunday, January 21, but staff became suspicious and the man fled.

Police are asking the public to help identify the man who is described as being in his mid-30s, 170cm tall, medium build with receding short brown hair.

The man had marks on his face being either tattoo removal scars or make-up used to cover tattoos.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.