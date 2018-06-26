One punch attacker jailed

Patrick John Richards has been jailed for nine months.

A GOLD Coast removalist who knocked a man out in a one punch attack at the weekend - and escaped custody from the Nerang Police Station yesterday - has been sentenced to nine months' imprisonment.

Patrick John Richards, 25, pleaded guilty to an assault occasioning bodily harm, escaping custody and breaching Supreme Court bail among other charges in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

The court heard Richards was at the Hinterland Hotel in Nerang at about 12.15am on Sunday when a man made a lewd comment to an associate of Richards.

Richards responded by punching the man in the face so hard that the man was knocked out cold with a broken nose.

Richards was not apprehended by police until yesterday when he checked in with police at Nerang as part of his bail requirements.

But as he was being put into a cell, Richards "panicked", and sprinted from the police station, out of a side door, and into a nearby intersection where he tried to get inside a car.

The court heard Richards escaped custody for about a minute before being tackled by police.

Acting Magistrate Brian Kucks said Richards was lucky he hadn't killed his victim at the Hinterland Hotel.

"If you had been paying any attention to the media you would be very well aware of the 'one punch can kill' campaign," Mr Kucks said.

"The courts are sending people to prison for substantial periods of time for these sorts of offences.

"The fact that you've knocked a person out and decamped, you're lucky they're still alive otherwise you would be looking at 10 years (behind bars) at least."

Mr Kucks sentenced Richards to nine months' imprisonment with a parole release date set for September 24 this year.

Convictions were recorded.