Gold Coast missing person: Have you seen him?

by Emily Halloran
17th Mar 2020 11:39 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance to locate a man who was reported missing from Mudgeeraba last night.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at 7.30pm at Stockman Crescent house before leaving on foot without his wallet, mobile phone or car keys.

He has not made contact with his family since.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police
Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police

Police and family hold serious concerns for his well-being as he suffers from a medical condition and his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Cronkright is described as caucasian, 182cm tall and slouches forward, average build, light brown shaggy style hair and has a three-day style facial hair growth on his face.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie; jeans; black sneakers and a grey t-shirt.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to come forward.

        • 17th Mar 2020 10:20 AM
