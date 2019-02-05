Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dad faces court after infant son hospitalised

by Greg Stolz
5th Feb 2019 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gold Coast dad accused of seriously injuring his baby son in a shaking incident has been granted bail.

The man, 22, was arrested by Child Protection detectives last Friday and charged with grievous bodily harm, four months after the three-month-old was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with what police said were 'significant injuries'.

At a bail hearing at Southport Magistrates Court today, defence barrister James McNab said the charge was 'emphatically denied'.

Mr McNab said the case was 'clearly circumstantial' with some 'gaping holes'.

He said there were 'a number of hypotheses consistent with innocence' including the baby's older sibling having fallen on him, a problem baby capsule and the father's history of epilepsy.

The court heard the baby was being cared for by the defendant's mother under a Department of Child Safety kinship order.

Magistrate Clare Kelly said it was a 'very serious charge' and the investigation was complex.

She granted bail on condition the father report weekly to police and not have contact with his baby son except under the supervision of Child Safety.

Mr McNab sought to have details of the case suppressed.

Media representatives opposed the application and magistrate Clare Kelly declined to impose a suppression order.

The case was adjourned until March 21.

court editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    'The mess is sometimes really disheartening': Vinnies

    premium_icon 'The mess is sometimes really disheartening': Vinnies

    News Charity tells how donations end up on the rubbish heap

    New CEO issues battle plan, declares there's 'no skeletons'

    premium_icon New CEO issues battle plan, declares there's 'no skeletons'

    Council News From a council raided by ICAC, meet Ipswich's new CEO

    Robbers 'hustle' boy for phone, pin code

    premium_icon Robbers 'hustle' boy for phone, pin code

    Crime Apologetic offender faces court

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:53 PM
    Gastro, poop and more reported at public swimming pool

    premium_icon Gastro, poop and more reported at public swimming pool

    News Council urges people to maintain high levels of hygiene