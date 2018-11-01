Menu
Teddy bear with torn eye sits in dark room. Child abuse and violence concept.
Crime

Man charged with assault for ‘shaking’ baby

by Thomas Chamberlain
1st Nov 2018 1:42 PM
DETECTIVES have charged a Gold Coast man over the alleged assault of a three-month-old baby boy who was taken to hospital with serious head injuries consistent with being shaken.

Police said the baby sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital after the alleged assault at a house in Robina on June 3.

Officers launched an investigation after the baby was taken to hospital.

"It is alleged the baby's injuries are consistent with being shaken," police said in a statement.

A Robina man, 29, has been charged with grievous bodily harm. He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on November 15.

