High life of tattooed ‘gangster’ earning 'six figures'

TO SAY Nathan Leonard Richards is an intimidating character would be an understatement.

With an extensive collection of tattoos covering his face and body, a past as a cage fighter and periods of time spent in jail, the 24-year-old from the Gold Coast is no stranger to the underbelly of society.

His connections to the criminal underworld are far from secret either and have helped Richards attract a cult following online where he shares his seemingly glamorous life with his followers, while also promoting guns, crime, women, luxury cars, drugs and violence.

But it's one of his latest updates in which he boasts about his lifestyle in a video featuring patched members from the Bandidos motorcycle gang that is drawing the most attention.

The entrepreneur doesn't shy away from his criminal past.

Richards first made headlines in 2015 for a one-punch attack on an unsuspecting shopping centre security guard.

These days his social media accounts are all about promoting his new-found passion for making music and his A-K Clothing fashion label, which he claims "turns over six figures".

"Both the music and the clothing has themes of guns, crime, that sort of thing because that's the environment we are involved in, but now I am a 100 per cent legitimate businessman," he told news.com.au.

"I've gone from being a soldier earning my stripes to now being a certified boss. I'm what you call an OG. I don't gotta [sic] get my hands dirty anymore, my people look after that sort of thing for me."

This could be where the nickname Mr AK came from.

Richards is adamant his clothing and record label is 100 per cent legitimate, but admits he ran his business from jail for a portion of last year after he was arrested for breaching probation for possessing weapons. He was released in April last year.

"I was locked up because I was on parole from early release from a previous sentence. While I was on parole a gang squad taskforce raided my house," he said.

"They found weapons and my parole was cancelled, so I had to finish my remaining six months in jail then was released on bail."

Since his release, the Gold Coast local has been developing a record label and recording original rap tracks including his latest release "All About My Business".

The clip for the song features patched members of the Bandidos MC - both masked and unmasked.

The start of the clip shows a Bandido doing a burnout on a suburban street.

The track starts with the sound of heavy machine gun fire with footage of a bikie doing a burnout, while Richards says "free all Bandidos worldwide".

The rapper then boasts about being an "A-list criminal", sending his boys to your door to "kidnap your f**king whore", having "half a million is his bank" and "guns in his safe", and "robbing drug dealers".

When it comes to the controversial lyrics of his songs, Richards said they are based on truth, but refused to divulge any further information. "I'm not going to go into that," he said.

Richards was also very tight-lipped when it came to his association to the Bandidos, despite appearing alongside members of the outlaw motorcycle gang in the clip.

"You got your friends and I've got my friends," he said.