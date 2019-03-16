Coast’s Domino’s Pizza ‘wobble boarder’ goes viral

The Hope Island Domino's Pizza 'wobble boarder' Josh Brandon doing the splits mid dance.

JOSH Brandon could be the best employee on the Gold Coast.

The 18-year-old Hope Island Domino's Pizza employee was filmed on Snapchat dancing with the 'now open' sign on Thursday.

Mr Brandon was seen happily promoting the sign by showing off his moves, and even down into the splits mid dance.

The official definition of what the employee was tasked to do is called 'wobble boarding'.

Since then, the video has been posted online and has been shared over 1,300 times and has almost 1,000 comments - making Mr Brandon a internet sensation.

"I've always wanted to pursue a career in musical theatre," he told the Bulletin.

"I was walking into work and saw one of the other employees trying to dance.

"I asked my manager if I can go out there and show everyone how to really dance."

Josh Brandon’s dream is to have a career in musical theatre.



But the one time performance wasn't enough with dozens of people calling the store requesting for him to be sent back out with the board.

Publicly dancing would make most people cringe, but Mr Brandon loves doing it.

"This is the most fun you can have at work," he said.

"It keeps me motivated."

Mr Brandon has worked for the Pimpama store since it opened two months ago, but had spent a year working at Domino's Pizza in Oxenford.