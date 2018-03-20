Menu
Volunteer uniforms are modelled with Games officials. Picture: Kristy Muir
Commonwealth Games

Games’ latest super-sized stuff-up

by Greg Stolz
20th Mar 2018 4:45 PM
GOLD Coast Commonwealth Games volunteers have been given the wrong-sized uniforms in a last-minute bungle that has left officials red-faced.

Small-statured Games volunteers say they were given large uniforms and reportedly told to pay to have them tailored.

One petite volunteer, who was given an oversized uniform, said she was told organisers had run out of small uniforms and she would have to make do with a large.

She said almost half of the 15,000 volunteers could be affected, just two weeks before the Games.

Games committee chairman Peter Beattie admitted there had been confusion over uniform specifications for the volunteers, known as "Games shapers".

"We've had to do some adjustments and frankly at the end of it we'll resolve all that, there won't be a problem," he said.

Mr Beattie said he did not believe volunteers had been asked to pay for their brightly-coloured uniforms to be altered.

"The volunteers are the most important people and we'll look after every one of them," he said.

The uniform bungle is only the latest for Games organisers, who were previously left red-faced by the issuing of tickets with incorrect dates.

