Brennan solving Brimson dilemma

AJ Brimson of the Titans looks on at full-time during the Round 24 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Melbourne Storm at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Saturday, August 25, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

GOLD Coast coach Garth Brennan has revealed boom youngster Alexander Brimson will play five-eighth and not fullback this year, and could even start the season in a super sub role off the bench.

Still recovering from a post-season shoulder reconstruction, the dynamic 20-year-old won't commence contact training for several more weeks and Brennan said his return would not be rushed.

Brennan conceded veteran Michael Gordon would start in the custodian role, with Brimson up against Tyrone Roberts and Ryley Jacks to partner Ash Taylor in the starting halves.

"A lot will depend on how 'AJ' is tracking with his shoulder," Brennan said.

"I am not going to rush him.

"I think long-term fullback is going to be his spot because he is such a dynamic runner.

"And I think that is where he feels most comfortable, as a one.

Brimson is one of the best up and coming players in the game. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

"The good thing for me is that I have Michael Gordon there who is a real pro and with a lot of experience.

"If Flash is fit and healthy Flash will be fullback.

"Fit and healthy, AJ Brimson will be in my 13 somewhere."

The Titans are scheduled to play Brisbane in a trial on March 2 and if and how Brimson performs will determine where he starts the season.

"The other option for me is to ease him off the bench round one," Brennan said.

"Because that is my number one concern, making sure the kid gets looked after.

"It is such a long year and he is such a super kid.

Brimson will initially slot in at five-eighth.

"The last thing I want is for him to go out too early and damage (the shoulder) or lose confidence.

"I have to protect him. It is hard not to get excited about him. I think there is representative football in him. He is just such a competitor.

"When he came back after Christmas and he came straight into our ball sessions at six, the teamwork just changed.

"The speed of everything he does is fast. The tempo of everything we did went through the roof.

"He was playing alongside (Tyrone Peachey) on the left side and Peach has just gone, 'wow, what about this kid'.

"He will be into a bit of light contact in the next few weeks and he will hopefully be ready to go in that Broncos trial.

"But look, whether he is fit and ready to go will determine the make-up of that spine."