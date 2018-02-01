Going monochrome for child safety awareness

Brenda Rawlins, Jeanette Briones, Belinda Messer, Cass Cooper and Kim Casa are looking forward to the Bravehearts High Tea.

Brenda Rawlins, Jeanette Briones, Belinda Messer, Cass Cooper and Kim Casa are looking forward to the Bravehearts High Tea. Rob Williams

CREATING awareness around child sexual assault is not always black and white, but for one charity event, it's that simple.

The annual Bravehearts Hats for High Tea Garden Party charity event is in its fourth year and raises funds for the child protection organisation in an effort to create awareness around child sexual assault.

This year's event will be held at a new venue and Australian author and event organiser Belinda Messer said she hoped to raise more funds than ever before.

"We usually hold the Hats for High Tea event at Brookwater Golf and Country Club, but this year we're expecting 280 ladies so we've had to move to the Hillstone St Lucia,” Ms Messer said.

"This year our hosts will be Brisbane comedy couple Kat and Stav Davidson who are hilarious and we're hoping to raise $20,000.

"The theme is black and white, so we're encouraging everyone to wear their best black and/or white clothes and to match it with a nice headpiece if they want.”

Ms Messer admits she knew nothing about Bravehearts until a few years ago when she came across the organisation through her work.

Now a mum of three, Ms Messer said the statistics around child sexual assault were too scary to ignore and it was her goal to educate, empower and protect as many Ipswich children as possible.

"When I found out who Bravehearts were and found out some of the statistics around child sexual assault, I could not believe one in four Australian children would be sexually assaulted by the time they were 18 years old,” she said.

"I remember my little girl had just started school and I looked around the prep classroom and thought holy hell, according to those figures one in four of these kids are going to be abused, it was terrifying.

"The money we have raised so far has gone towards providing every single Ipswich primary school with the Bravehearts Ditto Kit which is an educational DVD, as well as sending out Ditto (the Bravehearts mascot) to schools to talk to about the subject through the Ditto's Keep Safe Adventure Show.”

The Bravehearts Hats for High Tea Garden Party is on Saturday, March 17 from 12pm- 4pm at Hillstone St Lucia.

Tickets start at $70 and go on sale from February 1. For more information visit the Facebook event page.