Going digital at 90: Why this QT reader won’t give up

June Kay talks about her memories of The Queensland Times.

OVER the course of her 90 years, lifelong Ipswich resident June Kay cannot remember a time when the Queensland Times was not a part of the family.

While recent news that the QT will no longer be published in print form has been a blow, don’t think this nonagenarian won’t be keeping in touch with her local news.

Thanks to her daughter’s encouragement, Mrs Kay will continue to be a passionate QT reader long after the final printed edition goes out on June 27.

Mrs Kay, who celebrated her 90th birthday with family on Sunday, said the QT had a special place in her heart.

June Kay's historic photos. June's son David (now 69) as photographed by the QT at Bremer High School.

“I cannot remember a time when old QT was not part of our household,” she said.

“During war years, before I married Victor, we were asked to bring The Facts from the paper to Ipswich Central Girls’ school to encourage us to keep up with news.

“I remember the days when our son, now 69 and aged 12 at the time, delivered the QT by pushbike for Mackenzie’s newsagents at Booval.

June Kay's historic photos. 4IP staff photo featuring June Kay (nee Twidale) back row third from left. Others in the photo are (back row) Alf Roach, W Ryan, M Palmer, H Perry, G McNeill, R Hunt, F Wild, K Reilly and (seated) T Forsyth, D Wright, WJ Johnson, C Bolton and K Fairweather.

“Our son and his father used to fold the QT as a square block in our kitchen, the art of which he proudly demonstrated to me recently.”

Despite her sadness, Mrs Kay said she was keen to subscribe to the QT online and keep up with the news on her iPad, and computer.

“I already listen to ABC on the iPad and I intend to sign up for the QT soon,” she said.