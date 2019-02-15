Going above and beyond for troubled youth

THEY say it takes a village to raise a child and Justin Hurrell knows that better than most.

The 25-year-old works day-to-day with troubled youth within the Ipswich community, often going above and beyond the call of duty to provide a platform for them to build a brighter future.

The APM Employment Services employment consultant worked in partnership with Youth Justice to facilitate their local Transition 2 Success program from September to December of last year.

His role involves him preparing about 20 young people for employment or training.

But he also serves as a mentor, providing an example for them to follow so they can build their confidence, settle into a routine and better themselves.

Most of the participants, aged between 15 and 21, have grown up in difficult home environments or been through the criminal justice system.

"It would be a lie if I said it was just employment (training)," he said.

"My passion is for the youth.

"If they don't turn up to sessions, I take it out of my time to go out and visit them and find out why they didn't come.

"If this is the only chance that they've got with me then I want to give them my best. Whatever they get from me, I just hope it's one thing positive that they can carry with them."

For his work within the program, APM received a Certificate of Appreciation from the manager of Youth Justice.

"There's no doubt I've been a part of something great in the community," he said.

"It takes a village to bring up a kid and that's exactly what I witness on the daily.

"There's a lot of partnerships coming together just to bring up the students. That to me goes a long way."

One participant entered the program in order to tick a box while waiting for parole.

"After three or four weeks he's realised he found his real self, and found it is actually easier to do the right thing then to just do it half arsed," Mr Hurrell said.

He's now been working full-time in scaffolding for the past three months.

"Now all I do is touch base him with," he said.

"He serves as a mentor to the other ones in the group."

Dealing with kids who have grown up surrounded by abuse, drugs or other hardships is all part of the job.

"There are definitely days they can be clouded by whatever happens at home," he said.

"Some of these kids don't have role models. I try my best to be the best role model I can and hopefully it passes onto them and they can replicate it to the other young ones.

"We say ultimately it is your decision and (it's up to them) whether they've got the will or not to break out of it."

The program is set to start up again in Ipswich in April.