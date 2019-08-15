Gogglebox star shares heartbreak on-air

The hugely anticipated 10th season of Gogglebox Australia returned to Foxtel last night, but it turned out to be a heart-wrenching episode for one of its stars.

Melbourne's Tim Lai, who replaced fan favourites Angie and Yvie last season with his sister Leanne, burst into tears watching celebrity chef Kylie Kwong be interviewed by Anh Do on his show Brush With Fame.

Kwong and her now wife Nell lost their son Lucky in 2012 after he was born premature.

Kwong told Anh Do she "cried for 10 hours straight" after Nell's waters suddenly broke and they rushed to hospital, where doctors gave them the devastating news their son would not survive.

Her story hit home for Tim, who was comforted by his sister as he revealed he went through a similar ordeal last year, in what was a harrowing on-air moment.

Tim and his sister Leanne in a heartbreaking moment on Gogglebox last night.

"I went through something just as hard," Tim said through tears.

"I was a father … I had the high, I'd been told that it was successful.

"It is the most heart-wrenching thing I've ever had to go through."

A year ago, Tim and his long-term friend made a joint decision to try for a baby via surrogate, with the two agreeing to co-parent.

The surrogate lost the baby right before Tim, 40, was due to announce the IVF was successful and that he was going to be a dad.

Malaysian-born Tim, who is in a long-term relationship with his partner Mark, and his sister are known among viewers for their zest for life and sense of humour, making the moment all the more heartbreaking.

After joining the show earlier this year, the self-confessed foodies admitted they would be outspoken and open members of the cast.

"At times, we're not the most PC (politically correct) people," Tim told The Daily Telegraphin February.

"I'm probably the most un-PC when it comes to LGBTQI conversations. I'm a firm believer that at a certain point we've become too PC in the world today. I have a very thick skin as well."

If you or someone you love needs help after a miscarriage, stillbirth or newborn death, contact sands.org.au for support on 1300 072 637.

Gogglebox Australia airs on Wednesdays at 7.30pm on Lifestyle and Thursdays at 8.30pm on Ten/WIN.