Kirra McLoughlin’s kids and mother benefit from donations

Kirra McLoughlin was determined by a coroner to have been killed by her defacto partner Paul McDonald. Picture Facebook

A GoFundMe is underway for the four kids and mother of slain Gympie region woman Kirra McLoughlin.

The fund, set up by family friend Melinda Betts with a goal of $10,000, is dedicated to helping "keep Kirra's memory alive".

DONATE TO KIRRA'S GOFUNDME HERE

"Kirra McLoughlin was tragically taken from her family at the hands of a murderer. She left behind four beautiful children who she adored and her mother who was so close to her," Ms Betts wrote in the fund's description.

"There will be many moments in her children's lives and her mother Alison's life, where she will be heartbreakingly missed. Birthdays, graduations, weddings and births of grandchildren.

"There will also be times where her beautiful children will need to vent and grieve. Where they will need to access professional help to allow them to work through the pain and utter detestation (sic) that they will feel forever at the loss of their beloved mother. They deserve all the comfort and support we can offer.

"We ask with a heavy heart for your support. The children are still living in the same house that their mother's life was so brutally and callously taken. As they age and become more aware of the horror surrounding her death it will be paramount to have sufficient resources and support in place to help them cope and move forward."

Paul McDonald, who a coroner determined killed his de facto partner Kirra-Lea McLoughlin Picture Supplied

The fund has been endorsed by Kirra's mother, Alison Russell, as well as the Beenham Valley Road podcast which debuted in 2019 and dedicated itself to exploring Kirra's brutal and unsolved death.

"Hi BVR's, This fundraiser is organised by someone close to Kirra's kids and father. You have all been great support in listening to Kirra's case and getting behind her story," the podcast creators wrote on Facebook.

"If you can help at all by contributing to this go fund me that would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!"

Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley this week determined Kirra's then-partner Paul McDonald, 39, caused the injuries that killed her - finding he beat and choked her and then waited hours to call an ambulance.

A post mortem examination of Kirra's body would find 102 areas of bruising - 10 bruises on her head and neck, 24 on her trunk, 16 on her left arm, 18 on her right, 28 on her left leg and 17 on her right.

Kirra is believed to have died due to a lack of oxygen or blood flow to the brain.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

