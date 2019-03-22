Goats' ears ripped off in vicious dog attack

GOAT ATTACK: Several goats were mauled and one killed by a wandering dog at an Amamoor farm on Wednesday night. Injuries included ripped off ears, half-chewed faces and a torn eye socket.

GOAT ATTACK: Several goats were mauled and one killed by a wandering dog at an Amamoor farm on Wednesday night. Injuries included ripped off ears, half-chewed faces and a torn eye socket. Frances Caddell

AN AMAMOOR woman who had to fight a pitbull from ripping her farm goats to pieces last night is calling for tougher by-laws on dog ownership.

Frances Caddell was eating dinner with her young daughter when barking dogs alerted her to the danger in her paddock.

Outside she was met with a screaming goat who was being attacked by a domestic pit bull - a piece of wooden fencing was the only means she had to beat it off in the dark.

This morning her four-year-old daughter Layla discovered "Jack", dead in the paddock with "a half-chewed off face", while her and her husband found three more goats whose "ears where eaten off or eyes ripped out".

Photos View Photo Gallery

It's not the first time a dangerous dog has had to be warded off her 20 acre goat-fenced property.

The family has lost hundreds of dollars worth of poultry and two years ago, a domestic dog resembling a dingo lunged for their then two-year-old daughter's face in their back yard, with the family kelpie just managing to stop the attack.

Mrs Caddell has made several reports to the Gympie Regional Council about dog attacks in the five years they have lived there, she said, including today, but says dangerous dog owners need to be monitored much more.

"I've just had enough and I don't know what else I can do," Mrs Caddell said.

"And I'm scared for my daughter and my animals.

"We've considered selling because of (it)."

Boar goats Jack and Dianne, with ears intact before the attack. Frances Caddell

She said seeing her daughter's trauma when she found the goats this morning was heartbreaking.

"She's devastated. She goes out and gives all the goats cuddles and kisses - they're not just animals they're pets to her," she said.

Now the Caddell family is facing the cost of treating the goats and burying the one that was killed.

The Gympie Regional Council said they take animal attacks seriously and were investigating the incident.