FUN: Summer Luken pats the miniature goats at the show.
Goat section again ready for a strong event

Dominic Elsome
14th Jul 2019 3:29 PM
FOR 10 years, chief steward Glenda Plog has taken control of the goats section at the Gatton Show, and has grown it every year.

The 2019 show will be no different, with two new sections introduced.

"We've introduced two new breeds - pygmy and Nigerian dwarfs, into the program,” Ms Plog said.

In the past decade, the goats section has "exploded” in popularity - both from competitors and show goers who wanted to stop by.

"We average about 60 to 80 in the section, sometimes up to a hundred,” she said.

She was expecting another good year and encouraged the public to come by after judging to take a look at the exhibits.

The pygmy and miniature goats are always a hit with both adults and children.

