Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOCKING: RSPCA is asking for public assistance to help track down the person who shot a goanna on Mt Glorious with a crossbow.
SHOCKING: RSPCA is asking for public assistance to help track down the person who shot a goanna on Mt Glorious with a crossbow.
News

Goanna shot with crossbow in national park

15th Jan 2019 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RSPCA is asking for public assistance to help track down the person who shot a goanna on Mt Glorious with a crossbow.

The goanna was spotted with an arrow protruding from its body on Saturday afternoon but disappeared before anyone was able to catch him. 　

He was seen again yesterday and an RSPCA inspector and rescue unit were able to bring him into care.

The arrow fell out during the rescue but the goanna is now being treated at RSPCA Queensland's Wildlife Hospital at Wacol.

The goanna was well known to local residents and had been living in the area for many years and the attack has understandably left some of the residents distraught.

The RSPCA is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them on 1300 ANIMAL.

Mt Glorious is a national park so they believe it is possible that the perpetrator was visiting the area.

The RSPCA is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them on 1300 ANIMAL.
The RSPCA is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them on 1300 ANIMAL.
animal cruelty attack crossbow goanna mt glorious rspca
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New CBD store opens for loved-up couples

    premium_icon New CBD store opens for loved-up couples

    Business THERE'S everything here from ceremony to reception and more.

    Lockyer family still coming to grips with death of daughter

    Lockyer family still coming to grips with death of daughter

    News The 21-year-old "liked people to feel special"

    Disability carer hit twice by 'revenue raising' parking fine

    premium_icon Disability carer hit twice by 'revenue raising' parking fine

    Council News The man intends to fight the council's fine in an Ipswich court

    How this city cafe is helping with back to school costs

    premium_icon How this city cafe is helping with back to school costs

    News Annual appeal for struggling families

    • 15th Jan 2019 1:00 PM