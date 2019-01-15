Goanna shot with crossbow in national park

SHOCKING: RSPCA is asking for public assistance to help track down the person who shot a goanna on Mt Glorious with a crossbow.

THE RSPCA is asking for public assistance to help track down the person who shot a goanna on Mt Glorious with a crossbow.

The goanna was spotted with an arrow protruding from its body on Saturday afternoon but disappeared before anyone was able to catch him.

He was seen again yesterday and an RSPCA inspector and rescue unit were able to bring him into care.

The arrow fell out during the rescue but the goanna is now being treated at RSPCA Queensland's Wildlife Hospital at Wacol.

The goanna was well known to local residents and had been living in the area for many years and the attack has understandably left some of the residents distraught.

The RSPCA is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them on 1300 ANIMAL.

Mt Glorious is a national park so they believe it is possible that the perpetrator was visiting the area.