Goals together, a new look: Hancocks build family values

Hancocks A-Grade players review the state of play at halftime in their latest match against Easts at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. Picture: David Lems

WHEN your older sister scores in the same game and your uncle is coach, hockey becomes a joyful family experience.

It has always been that way for the Eleison family who are long-time Hancocks and Ipswich association supporters.

Studying forensics at Griffith University, Abby Eleison is an excellent communicator and pretty handy on a hockey field as she showed scoring Hancocks' second goal in their latest 4-1 win over Easts.

The livewire Abby set up the strong second half finish after older sister and national league player Layla scored Hancocks' opening goal.

Now with blonde hair, Australian title-winning Layla is playing with a new look, a fact not lost on Abby.

"She felt like it needed to be a bit of a change. She likes it,'' Abby said with a laugh.

"Everyone has been saying that she looks different.''

With the sisters' uncle Mark having coached the side for the past three years, Abby said hockey remained an enjoyable family sport.

"It's really good. It makes us closer together,'' said Abby, who turns 19 this year.

"He (coach Mark) does alright.

"It's a tough job for him with us but he does well.''

Abby and Layla's dad Brendan guided the Hancocks side for a number of years before they became regular sibling forces in A-Grade.

While family values remain so important, Abby said team unity was also satisfying at Hancocks.

"The girls are so lovely. Our coach is so great,'' she said.

"We all get around each other all the time and they welcome everyone into our team.''

That includes Brisbane Easts striker Geneieve Ferguson, who looks strong in attack, working off her Brisbane competition teammate Layla and skilful Hancocks captain Sara Rogers.

"We do have a really good core structure,'' she said. "We've got a lot of experience in our lines.''

Abby Eleison chasing hard playing for Hancocks. Picture: Nev Madsen

Abby said Hancocks were eager to use what remains of the shortened Ipswich hockey competition to advantage.

"It's a strange season and we haven't lost anyone (from the start of the year) so it's been really good for us and we can build as a team in these nine games,'' Abby said.

Hancocks drew 1-1 with Thistles in the first round.

During the lockdown, pocket rocket Abby focused on maintaining her fitness and univeristy work while having a break from matches.

The former state representative junior is in her second year studying forensic science at Griffith University.

The successful Sunday strikes by Layla and Abby came before Hancocks regular Robyn Clark and rising talent Kayleigh Armstrong finished the job with late goals in blustery and chilly conditions.

"It's been good. We like to pack down as a team where everyone gets a chance,'' Abby said.

"It's good to convert those when you can.''

Easts' goal was scored by Maddie Denny who put her side 1-0 up before Hancocks' more experienced brigade took charge.

"It was a really good contest and we just couldn't put stuff away,'' Abby said.

"They (Easts) did well to hold us out. They had really good defence there.''

In the other A-Grade match, Thistles drew 3-3 with defending premiers Wests.

Women's and girls results July 24-26

A Grade - Thistles 3 (Morgan Gallagah 2, Talicia Canty) drew Wests 3 (Eden Jackat, Chloe Daley, Sarah Donnelley); Hancock Brothers 4 (Abby Eleison, Kayleigh Armstrong, Layla Eleison, Robyn Clark) d Easts 1 (Maddy Denny).

Reserve Grade: Swifts 2 (M Bool, L Wolter) d Hancock Brothers 1 (H Grieves); Wests 2 (S D'Castro, E Picton) d Easts 1 (A Welsh); Northern Strikers 3 (S Parlett, S Ashton, L Blackman) drew Thistles 3 (N Yearbury 2, E Silcock).

R2 Grade: Swifts 2 (C O'Sullivan 2) drew Vets 2 (R FitzGerald, K Black); Bellbowrie Gold 3 (C Casey 3) d Easts 0.

A2 Grade: Bellbowrie 1 (D Greenalsh) drew Vets 1 (K Pudwell); Thistles 3 (L Steele 2, C Liddell) d Swifts 0; Norths 4 (C McGregor 2, H McGregor, S Cooper) d Hancock Brothers 1 (B Voyce).

C Grade: Hancock Brothers 5 (L Doyle 2, A Limberg, L Hill, T Robinson) d Thistles 1 (M Lowing); Norths 9 (B Forde 3, M Ross 2, D Wenzel-Stephan 2, C McDowell, S Wode) d Bellbowrie 0.

D Grade: Swifts 6 (E West 2, A Pascoe 2, G Dombrowski, A Harris) d Hancock Brothers 0; Easts 1 (L Mitchell) drew North Western Strikers 1 (S Long).

E Grade: Easts 5 (S Savage 2, M Mole, J Hansen, E Denton) d Norths 1 (Z Dekker); Thistles 3 (J White 3) d Swifts 0.