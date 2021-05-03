Goalkeeper’s ‘amazing’ effort secures vital victory

Western Pride vice-captain Bianca Warrener had an exceptional game in her team’s latest NPL victory.

WESTERN Pride's latest player of the match had to weather W-League style strikepower in her team's hard-fought National Premier Leagues victory.

Pride goalkeeper Bianca Warrener highlighted why she is vice-captain and such a vital part of this year's side in the 2-1 victory over Olympic at Goodwin Park on Sunday night.

Warrener repelled multiple shots, including those from former Ipswich and Brisbane Roar W-League striker Allira Toby.

"She was amazing,'' Pride head coach Trent Gregson said.

"She was under a lot of pressure in the second half . . . and Allira Toby was hitting balls at her point blank and she was pulling off saves. That takes a lot of heart.''

Former Coomera custodian Warrener has worked with Gregson for the past six years.

Warrener has played in every Pride match this season.

"This game in particular, we couldn't have won it without her,'' Gregson said.

Regular goal scorer Gladys Esquivel levelled the game at 1-1 in the first half before Abbey Lloyd added another successful strike to her growing collection as she returns from a pre-season injury.

Gregson said Esquivel was so important to the revitalised Pride side this year.

"She's one of the unsung heroes in the squad,'' the coach said.

Lloyd played another full game, putting Pride ahead off a corner.

"We had to play a little bit ugly. We got the job done,'' Gregson said of the latest encounter against a reputable opponent.

"It wasn't how we normally play. We scored both our goals off set pieces.

"And Olympic come at us hard so we definitely had to defend. We spent a lot of time in our box.''

Pride have moved into sixth place on the ladder with three wins two draws and one loss.

Pride have been unbeaten in their past five games with only one change in recent weeks, showcasing the team's stability.

"Everyone pulled up really well from the game even though it was a physical one,'' Gregson said.

Western Pride return home to the Briggs Road Sporting Complex for their next match against Easts on Sunday.

Women's NPL: Western Pride 2 (Gladys Esquivel, Abbey Lloyd) def Olympic 1 at Goodwin Park.