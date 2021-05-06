Goal-scoring ace’s winning Spirit: I want to win club a trophy

Western Spirit winger Charles Amalu has tremendous pride in his jersey. Picture: David Lems

HAVING scored nearly half his team’s goals already this season, Charles Amalu is fiercely determined every time he plays for Western Spirit.

“I’ve been happy with my form but I need more to win games,’’ the Uganda-born, Queensland raised footballer said.

“I want to score and win them all.’’



With Spirit only completing four games in their Brisbane Premier League (BPL) debut season, the attacking weapon is keen to get on with it.

“We’ve played the least out of all the teams,’’ the skilful winger said, after last weekend’s game against Albany Creek was the latest encounter to be rescheduled.

The Spirit players also have other catch-up games against Centenary and Mt Gravatt.

Amalu is hoping Spirit’s Kippen Park home field dries out in time for Friday night’s next scheduled game against Acacia Ridge.

Western Spirit goal scoring ace Charles Amalu has his eye on the ball. Picture: David Lems

Amalu started the season with a hat-trick in Spirit’s 4-2 win over UQ before netting a double against The Gap (Spirit won 5-0). His sixth goal was in his team’s previous 3-2 loss to The Lakes.

That highlights his immense value to the team, keen to build on Spirit’s two win, two loss record.

“I’m keen for a big season,’’ he said. “I just want to do something for the club.

“I want to win them a trophy.’’



Western Spirit winger Charles Amalu at training. Picture: David Lems

Amalu has been with Western Spirit since under 13, having moved to Australia with his family in 2006.

He said growing up with Uganda’s challenges prepared him for later in life.

Now aged 22, he had a short season with Acacia Ridge after first playing junior football with friends in his home country.

Happy with his time at Western Spirit, the winger/striker lines up against a former team on Friday night.

One of his football goals is to win a Golden Boot award.

“I want to win. When I get the ball, I want to go and score,’’ he said.

“I need more.’’



Amalu is nicknamed Murky because he’s “lightning fast’’, eager to storm the opposition defence.

He is enjoying the step up in quality football being played in the BPL.

“The standard went up a bit,’’ the former Woodcrest College student said.

“You can get down a bit harder, work a bit more and win games that you should win.’’



The unbeaten Western Spirit Reserves team is scheduled to play Acacia Ridge in Friday night’s 6.30pm game.

The team coached by Ipswich-bred footballer Nev O’Sullivan has three wins and a draw, also with a series of catch-up games to play.

BPL: Friday (8.30pm) - Western Spirit v Acacia Ridge at Kippen Park, Goodna. Reserves game at 6.30pm.