Goal kicker thrust into action relives sensational career

GOAL kickers can sometimes go under appreciated. Like the drummer in the band, they make the song what it is and you probably do not notice them too much until they are not sitting up the back.

Ringo misses a gig and suddenly A day in the life sounds different and you are unhappy.

The big concert for kickers is finals, where two points become golden. Your kicker has an off day and you could be on Mad Monday pondering the season gone.

In Brisbane in the 1970s, Brothers had their own drummer Ian Dauth.

Dauth came from Beaudesert in 1970 and found a family at the Brisbane Brothers club for eight years.

"Beaudesert played in the Gold Coast competition but we used to play in Ipswich,'' Dauth said. "I played a lot against Boonah and Peak Crossing.

"I came down to Brothers and played Third Grade, and Reserve Grade in 1970 but I had to turn down a First Grade spot. I explained to them I had been married the day before I should be at home.

"I thought two games on your honeymoon was enough football.

"It wasn't too long before I was in First Grade permanently and then I was playing Trades and Labour Cup for Brisbane against Ipswich.

"That side had John Lang and Greg Vievers in and was a pretty good under 21 team.

"Brothers champion Peter Gallagher was coach and Wayne Stewart was injured and dropped out and Gallagher wanted a goal kicker.

"I was standing there looking at the ground and Greg Vievers pushed me forward and said Dauthy goal kicks.

"I didn't have to do any kicking at Brothers because we had accomplished kickers."

Dauth would go on and be the Brisbane Rugby League highest points scorer in 1973, 1976 and 1977 as well as kicking Brothers' only points in their 9-2 grand final loss to Valleys in 1974.

However, when help came ringing Dauth would welcome it.

"We played Wests at Lang Park and I missed a few kicks and I got home that afternoon and George Doniger rang to say he could help me," Dauth recalled.

"He had watched me that afternoon and said meet me down the park.

"I went down the park and George was terrific at giving me tips to improve my kicking.

"I put sand down around the ball so I could see where my non-kicking foot was landing and George had me kicking a practise golf ball.

"He said the area of the golf ball is the same as the area you're aiming for with a football so if I can kick a practise golf ball I will hit the sweet spot of a football.

"I practised kicking that golf ball all summer and we had a wet summer that year so my wife would lay on the ground and tell me where my feet were landing as I kicked in the lounge room.

"I wasn't allowed to put sand down in the house.

"George became a mentor, he'd ring and just say down the park tomorrow and off I'd go.

"I would do this little skip thing at the start of my run and George suggested I do a knee lift because it's the same as half step but doesn't put you out of stride."

It would be the 1974 finals were Dauth's star would shine brightly for Brothers.

Brothers started with a 27-2 win over Souths with Dauth scoring two tries and kicking six goals.

Onto the preliminary final against Norths and Dauth would score another try and kick three goals in Brothers' 12-9 win to advance to the grand final against Valleys.

"I was fullback up until that year and then Wayne Bennett was made fullback and I was out on the wing,'' he said.

"I preferred fullback and always thought of myself as a fullback."

In 1978, Dauth was seeking change after a contract dispute saw his time at Brothers end. He would find himself at Nerang playing on the Gold Coast.

"I got the release from Brothers and signed with Nerang along with David Wright and Bob Cock,'' he said.

"It was a great year; I made a Gold Coast rep side and was coached by Clive Churchill.

"That was a highlight, to be coached by Churchill wasn't something I ever thought would come about and it wouldn't have happened if I had not gone to Nerang."

Nerang would also bring six Queensland jumpers for Dauth and playing in the 1978 and 1979 interstate series against New South Wales.

"It was great to play for Queensland," he said.

"My first game I am lining up the goal kick and I was pretty good at blocking out the crowd but this voice was clear and close and I was trying not to look up but eventually I had to see who it was.

"They were relentless and very specific in their brutal sledging. It was Bob Fulton, my hero.

"I am thinking why you are bothering with me, you're Bob Fulton."

It would not always be great days for the goalkicking winger and game two for Queensland would bring heartache.

"Yeah we lost by a point, scored three tries to two but I missed six kicks at goal.

"Peter Eastwell scored in the corner and I had the kick after the siren to win but it went away."

Like that drummer that misses, the beat people notice even if it was a rare occurrence.

"People always say I was at Lang Park that day you missed that kick,'' he said.

Dauth reflects on his career with delight and a humble pride.

"The only thing I would change is the footballs, they were heavy and often used for three games before you got hold of them,'' he said.

"They'd be fat at one end and stitching coming undone and if it rained they'd weigh more than I weighed.

"Brisbane football in the 1970s was so tribal it was a great time, great football.''

Voice of footy always entertaining

RUGBY league is all about the senses. I can smell hot chips. I can hear a man shouting doubles on the main game and that sound of boots on concrete and I can see Warren Boland in his green blazer on a Saturday afternoon. Those massive headphones on the ABC.

Dad would always say we mow and wash the cars in the morning and then we can watch the football this afternoon.

When 2pm rolled around, it would be time to sit and watch the ABC game of the round.

Later, when the ABC started doing the Intrust Super Cup, I was still doing my jobs in the morning so I could watch football in the afternoon.

Boland would team up with David Morrow, Arthur Beetson and John Peard on the sideline and David Wright for the Intrust Super Cup games and entertain me every week.

The 118 game Balmain Tiger and Wests Magpie found a home in lounge rooms.

"I was a science teacher for two years, not too long and then got into media," Boland recalled.

"I think being captain of Wests Magpies helped there. We were always in the news for something at the time and being captain I often had to give interviews.

"I improved and wanted to get involved in the media.

"I called the Brisbane games from 1985 and then the Sydney games from 1987.

"It was a great time; I would fly down on a Friday to work in Sydney and then do the Saturday game and fly back with Arthur, so I got to spend a lot of time with Arthur because we were both living in Brisbane.

"Just a genuine, genial giant and great company."

Warren Boland with Wally Lewis commentating for FOX Sports

When the Intrust Super Cup came about in 1996, Warren Boland was there calling from every location and bringing Queensland's best including the Jets.

"I have two clubs in Queensland I have an affinity with from back then because they remind me of the Magpies and Tigers in Sydney,'' he said.

"Wests Panthers and Ipswich always had that same club spirit.

"We called Wests' Purtell Park a home game. I lived in the area and the ABC gear just had to come from Toowong.

"Ipswich teams are always tough; I have great respect for Keiron Lander, a never-say-die player.

"Matty Parcell would be another favourite; he is fast and quick reacting out of dummy half. I remember how outstanding he was that 2015 finals series."

An old Magpie teammate played his part in Boland finding a soft spot for Ipswich.

"Tommy, yeah when I first started calling the game in Queensland he was coaching the Jets so I was following Tommy's career and his influence on Alfie Langer,'' Boland said.

Some not so fond Ipswich memories stay with Boland too.

"I remember your 2002 grand final loss at Redcliffe. I called that game. Ipswich were outstanding in the run up to the final."

The Walker brothers would win over Boland using that great catalyst, social touch football.

"I was in a touch team organised by Ben and Shane's Uncle Bill when the brothers were playing for the Broncos,'' he said.

"They always had flair and it was great to see their fresh approach as coaches succeed with the Jets.

"Ipswich has always had the camaraderie and fighting qualities I admire."

IAN Dauth scored 26 points from 13 goals in his six games for Queensland in 1978 and 1979.