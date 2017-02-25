LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens in the exhibition A Room for Wild Animals at The Workshops Rail Museum from today until 26 November.

The impressive collection from the Queensland Museum vaults has delighted visitors at the Museum of Tropical Queensland in Townsville and Cobb+Co Museum in Toowoomba, and is now set to entertain guests at The Workshops Rail Museum in Ipswich.

Director of Collections, Research and Lifelong Learning Alex Hayward said it was a pleasure to see items from Queensland Museum collection tour to regional museum campuses, giving new audiences the opportunity to see these beasts in the flesh.

"Being part of a museum network, we are in a privileged position whereby we can share our expertise and collections across our state," Mr Hayward said.

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

"Visitors are often fascinated by the story of how we obtain, mount and display deceased animals.

"Museums develop collections of taxidermy specimens to help identify and classify species, and we're proud to display this beautiful work," Mr Hayward said.

"They teach us a lot about wildlife diversity around the world, and invite us to think about animal habitat protection and conservation," Mr Hayward said.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au

Tickets

The exhibition is included with Museum entry

Family ticket $63 (2 adults and up to 4 children)

Adult $21

Concession $18

Child (3-15 years) $12

Child (under 3 years of age) FREE