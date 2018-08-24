Go local to protect Queensland dairy farms

Tommerup's Dairy Farm is part of the Go Local campaign.

Tommerup's Dairy Farm is part of the Go Local campaign. Contributed

THE decision to get behind Queensland's dairy farmers with a Go Local campaign has stemmed from the support following Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Small Business Minister Shannon Fentiman said Queenslanders responded well to Go Local and supported small businesses after the cyclone devastation.

"We are asking Queenslanders to do the same again when they buy milk, cheese, yoghurt, in fact all dairy goods,” she said.

Go Local Dairy is a $290,000 partnership with the office of small business and Queensland Dairy Organisation, aimed at supporting the state's dairy industry through a promotional campaign involving traditional and social media.

The project will support farmers with workshops and mentoring them about how to best promote their products, and how to diversify.

Go Local Dairy products: Pauls Dairy, Norco Milk, Dairy Farmers, Thick & Creamy, Dare Iced Coffee, Maleny Dairies, Maleny Cheese Factory, Kennilworth Dairies, Scenic Rim 4 Real Milk, Farmer Gregie, Mungalli Creek Dairy, Misty Mountain Farms, Central Queensland Dairy Fresh, Whitsunday Dairy Fresh, Tommerup's Dairy Farm and Barambah Organics.