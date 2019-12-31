Go kart trailblazer amps up horsepower

Queensland Sprint Car Development Series competitor Erin Vanderreyden is not your typical teenage girl.

Whether welding in the workshop or behind the wheel, the 18-year-old who graduated from Ipswich’s St Mary’s College two years ago is no shrinking violet.

Used to defying social norms, the 2nd year apprentice boilermaker is one of the first female teens to enter the series which began on October 19 and offers a stepping stone to higher levels of racing.

Embraced by the motorsport community, she is fast-gaining respect and wants no favours, preferring her ability do the talking on the track.

“It is the type of sport where you have got to earn it,” Vanderreyden said.

“You have to really work for it.

“You are not just going to jump in and kill it.

“I don’t want to be advantaged in any way because of me being a girl.

“I just want my talent and me, myself to take me to where I want to be.

“I want my talent to determine where I get to.”

While it is Vanderreyden’s first season as a sprint car racer, she cut her teeth in go karts and has more than six years experience on the speedway and multiple podium finishes under her belt.

The indomitable young lady also has a rich family history within the sport and a legacy to fulfil.

Her uncle Anthony Vanderreyden has taken part for many years as a driver and promoter, and her aunt Libby Ellis is competing alongside her in the same class.

Like many other girls taking to the driver’s seat Vanderreyden continues the tradition in the hope of emulating the feats of her distinguished relatives who have been more than willing to share their knowledge.

“Anthony has been racing across all classes since he was younger than me,” she said.

“He has helped me so much.

“I pay for my own racing and I do as much as I can afford but he helps me to understand everything, set up the car and with technical strategies for racing.

“My uncle also knows so many people. The speedway is definitely a place where you have connections.

“I have been overwhelmingly supported. Everyone has been willing to help.”

Though appreciative of the backing, Vanderreyden is also determined to make an impact in her own right.

“I don’t want to be seen as Anthony’s niece,” she said.

“I want to make my own name.”

Despite running a smaller engine to many of her more-experienced opponents, Vanderreyden has shown potential in the opening three rounds.

Having shaved significant margins off her average lap time, she has secured sponsorship deals with Insurance Aid General Brokers (IAGB), Real Deal Insurance and MJ Fryters Painting to fund her campaign.

“I’ve definitely improved a lot quicker than I thought I would,” she said.

“It has been very encouraging.

“But I have still got a lot of improvement to do. I’d like to move up the pack and be battling at the front.

“I definitely couldn’t do it without them (sponsors). I’m very appreciative.”

Heartened by the influx of women to motorsport, she would like to see even more demonstrating their skills on the speedway.

While not setting the pace just yet, it is only a matter of time before she is streaking to the chequered flag.