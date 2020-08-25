‘Go f--k yourself’: Lockyer woman ’flips out’ at cops

A woman who “flipped out” when police searched her home has been let off with just a good behaviour bond.

A WOMAN who “flipped out” when police searched her home has got off with just a good behaviour bond.

Melissa Lynette Dixon, 33, was home with a man when police showed up at her door on July 9.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had arrived at the Gatton home for another matter but could see what looked like marijuana on the coffee table.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said, as police entered the living area, they noticed a homemade bong.

“Besides (the clipseal bag) was an Ice Break plastic drink container, which had been fashioned into a water pipe,” Sgt Windsor said.

“It smelled strongly of burnt cannabis.”

When police tried to question the man, he refused to reply and Dixon launched into action.

“(Dixon) has begun swearing and walking towards police – she was then spoken to further but she initially wouldn’t answer any questions,” Sgt Windsor said.

“She was rather angry and was warned to stop her behaviour or she would be arrested – she has continued to scream at police, saying ‘go f--k yourself’.”

Sgt Windsor said Dixon told police she was leaving the house but was arrested before she could.

The court heard Dixon was taken to the Gatton Police Station for another matter but, while there, she “became further irritated with police”.

“She told police to hurry up and, in exasperation, claimed ownership of the water pipe and cannabis,” Sgt Windsor said.

Dixon pleaded guilty to charges of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and obstructing police.

Duty lawyer James Ryan told Magistrate Kay Ryan that his client had felt persecuted at the time and agreed she “flipped out”.

“She was having a bad day … She is remorseful for her behaviour,” Mr Ryan said.

Dixon was served a good $600 six-month good behaviour bond and was ordered to complete a drug diversion program.

No conviction was recorded.

