Go easy on poor Pauline

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I am sick of reading about Pauline Hanson and the nonsensical against comments. Yes, she speaks her mind and in some cases probably at times when silence would have been better. But a leader of a party is much more than one person party.

The hidden supporters that you will never present will not come forward but agree with her in some things (the comment made on the QT about it not being good enough if only part is true is nonsensical because that is true of everyone I know).

So why do the QT reporters not get a comment from Mark Latham as a One Nation MP and what his burning issues are in his position.

For once I wish that the QT would have some guts instead of kicking the boot into someone metaphorically.

Glenda Carroll, Bundamba