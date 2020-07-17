Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pauline Hanson visited Redbank Plaza with One Nation candidate for Bundamba Sharon Bell, on Saturday.
Pauline Hanson visited Redbank Plaza with One Nation candidate for Bundamba Sharon Bell, on Saturday. Rob Williams
Letters to the Editor

Go easy on poor Pauline

17th Jul 2020 6:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I am sick of reading about Pauline Hanson and the nonsensical against comments. Yes, she speaks her mind and in some cases probably at times when silence would have been better. But a leader of a party is much more than one person party.

The hidden supporters that you will never present will not come forward but agree with her in some things (the comment made on the QT about it not being  good enough if only part is true is nonsensical because that is true of everyone I know).

So why do the QT reporters not get a comment from Mark Latham as a One Nation MP and what his burning issues are in his position.

For once I wish that the QT would have some guts instead of kicking the boot into someone metaphorically.

Glenda Carroll, Bundamba

letters to the editor one nation party pauline hanson
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court hears misconduct charges against former staff

        premium_icon Court hears misconduct charges against former staff

        News Former high-ranking Ipswich City Council officers are due to have misconduct charges mentioned in court

        • 17th Jul 2020 6:30 AM
        Car crash victim turns to testosterone, drugs for relief

        premium_icon Car crash victim turns to testosterone, drugs for relief

        Crime Ten years after his neck and back were broken in a car crash, a Summerholm man is...

        Ipswich footy is finally back - with help from new clubs

        premium_icon Ipswich footy is finally back - with help from new clubs

        Rugby League The Ipswich A-Grade competition that was earlier cancelled is back on again with...