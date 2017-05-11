Go back to the 80s for a good cause

Upower Leadership Program to hold its 80s Dance Party at Springlake Hotel this Friday to raise funds for local women wanting to start their own small business.

Dust off those dance shoes, it's time to head back to the 80s!

All for a good cause, Springlake Hotel will host an 80s Dance Party this Friday night to help raise funds for local women wanting to start their own small business.

In conjunction with Springfield's Upower Leadership Program, the 18+ event will feature a DJ, photo station with 80's props, glow sticks and a disco ball.

Upower Leadership Program Founder, Sirle Adamson, said she chose to do a dance party because most of her clients are in their 30s and 40s and grew up listening to 80s music.

"Most of the women who come to me wanting to start their own business or who are re-inventing themselves are usually between 35-45 years, so this era is perfect for them,” Ms Adamson said.

"The event is open to everyone though and is basically all about celebrating what an amazing community we have.

"Everyone is working so hard, so it will be good to take a few hours off, especially for all those mums and dads out there.

"We also wanted to keep the price low because most small business owners and entrepreneurs are usually struggling financially and also find it hard to keep up their friend connections, so this is amazing opportunity to grab your friends and come and have a fun night out.”

The Upower 80s Dance Party is on 7:00pm- 11:30 PM on Friday, May 12 at the Springlake Hotel.