Go after dual citizen pollies

REPORTS indicate that the Commonwealth Government is pleased with the savings made from catching a large number of Centrelink cheats: mostly single mothers.

Unfortunately, there has been no mention of the number or the savings expected from catching the many dual-citizen politicians caught sitting in Canberra. Those politicians were receiving salaries and retirement benefits under false pretences.

If parliament was serious about stopping the dual citizenship rorts, it would be going after those serving and former politicians who hold dual nationality.

That would be more just than prosecuting struggling single mothers.

The hypocrisy of it all should be obvious to the entire nation.

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin