Glossy keepsake of deadly Debbie

CYCLONE Debbie may have knocked us over but it didn't knock us down.

As our communities across Queensland and NSW get on with the recovery effort, now you can do your part.

Our special publication, Defying Debbie, features the heroes who helped overcome adversity in March and April.

The gloss 132-page book features amazing stories of bravery as well as every day derring-do, and goes on sale today.

The stories are those of people you know and suggested.

Importantly, when you buy a copy of Defying Debbie for $7.50, you're helping those who suffered in the Severe Tropical Cyclone.

King Edward Parade (left) was particularly badly hit. Rob Williams

All the proceeds of the sale will be going to the official recovery effort, and will be donated to the charity Givit.org.au, which is delivering goods and services to those in need in both states.

Produced by the QT and News Regional Media, with the support of Suncorp, the book follows Debbie's trail from Bowen to Lismore and features the stories of the State Emergency Service, first responders, the armed forces, volunteers, and especially everyday people who stepped up in a time of need.

The devastating winds and consequent floods left 10 dead and one missing and cost more than $1 billion dollars.

Debbie crossed the coastline of Queensland on March 28 but even after its initial rampage which battered Bowen, Mackay and the Whitsundays, the ex-tropical cyclone continued to cause havoc as it dumped massive amounts of rain through south-east Queensland and into Northern News South Wales.

Despite all it could throw at us we stepped up and there have been some astounding tales of heroism.

"These stories needed not just recording for posterity but also celebrating," QT editor Shannon Newley said. "People did, and continue to do, extraordinary things to help those rocked by Debbie.

"We're glad to do our bit and help in the ongoing recovery effort."

Suncorp CEO Insurance, Anthony Day, said: "In times of disaster a vast legion of people work tirelessly and bravely to help their communities.

"Suncorp would like to thank the emergency services, the Defence Forces, the volunteers and those everyday heroes who are there for those in need."

Pick up your copy at one of these newsagents or call 1300 361 604 to order direct over the phone (open 8am-5pm Monday to Friday). Please note a $4 postage fee applies for phone orders.