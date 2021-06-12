Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A-League - Melbourne City v Perth Glory
A-League - Melbourne City v Perth Glory
Sport

Glory lose Olyroos marksman

by Marco Monteverde
12th Jun 2021 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM

Tokyo Olympics-bound striker Nick D’Agostino has parted ways with Perth Glory.

D’Agostino, who starred in the Olyroos’ qualifying campaign, won’t be returning to the Glory after two seasons in Perth and has already attracted interest from rival A-League clubs as well as overseas teams.

He has been in Spain as part of an Olyroos contingent pushing their claims for Olympic Games selection.

D’Agostino, 23, is considered an almost certain selection for Tokyo despite making just seven starts and 16 overall appearances for the Glory in the 2020-21 A-League season.

Despite the lack of game time, D’Agostino’s five goals made him the Glory’s second highest scorer behind Uruguayan ace Bruno Fornaroli, who netted 13 goals in 26 appearances.

“Nick enjoyed his two seasons with Perth Glory but we will be looking at other options abroad and domestically, and see what transpires in the coming weeks,” D’Agostino’s representative Craig Moore said.

Originally published as Glory lose Olyroos marksman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flown to hospital after motorbike crash on rural road

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after motorbike crash on rural road

        News The man crashed on a popular motorcycle road north of Ipswich which has been the scene of many accidents over the years.

        Springfield mastermind’s new medical research project

        Premium Content Springfield mastermind’s new medical research project

        News Springfield City Group has revealed it is in talks to create a dedicated medicine...

        New details released about fatal house fire investigation

        Premium Content New details released about fatal house fire investigation

        Crime The body of a man was found inside the property within a gated community but one...

        Pregnancy policy cost sparks gender war

        Premium Content Pregnancy policy cost sparks gender war

        News Sex Discrimination Commissioner asked to investigate