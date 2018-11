Civilian skydivers walk out to a Royal Australian Air Force to a C-17A Globemaster.

Civilian skydivers walk out to a Royal Australian Air Force to a C-17A Globemaster. Eamon Hamilton

AIR Force C-17A Globemaster transport aircraft supported Legacy Australia last Saturday when it sent airborne 200 skydivers to the Toogoolawah Drop Zone in a charity fundraiser.

Three missions were flown, carrying civilian parachutists who donated nearly $38,000 to Legacy Australia for the rare opportunity to jump from the massive aircraft.

Past events raised $11,000 in 2016 and $30,000 in 2017.

Several Legacy beneficiaries jumped from the C-17A using tandem rigs with civilian skydivers.

Back row (l-r): Vice-president Legacy Club of Ipswich Donna Cavanagh; Aircraftman Dean Parker, Flying Officer Matthew Bruton, and Legacy Club Ipswich president Wayne McDonnell. Front Row (l-r): Leading Aircraftman Emeka Edwin-Nweze and Legatee Taylah Green with Military Working Dog (under training) 'Grizzle'. Eamon Hamilton

A civilian skydiver touches down at Ramblers Drop Zone. Eamon Hamilton

BIG MOMENT: Commanding Officer Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron Wing Commander Peter Thompson and junior Legatee Taylah Green at RAAF Base Amberley. Eamon Hamilton