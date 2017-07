OBESITY: Reader unhappy at what he sees.

WHAT is happening to your city?

We are here house-sitting and have travelled the world. We have been back two weeks from South America and Cuba.

Nowhere have we seen the obesity, and cannot believe the size of some people and the sense of dress.

What has happened??

I must admit it's not only here but the numbers are that's for sure.

Our country is going to the pack.

PETER

Name and address withheld