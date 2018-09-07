Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HERE: Global peace ambassador Prem Rawat is visiting Ipswich to promote his message of appreciation.
HERE: Global peace ambassador Prem Rawat is visiting Ipswich to promote his message of appreciation. Contributed
Environment

Global speaker comes to Ipswich to spread his message

Hayden Johnson
by
7th Sep 2018 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WORLD-RENOWNED peace ambassador has shared his knowledge in an intimate community event at Ivory's Rock.

Peace ambassador Prem Rawat travels the world spreading a message of peace and hosts one of the biggest such gatherings in Australia every year in Ipswich.

Ahead of this year's peace week, Mr Rawat spoke at a community barbecue at Ivory's Rock.

This year's international peace event begins on Monday, with 3500 people arriving from 60 countries.

Many stay on site or in accommodation in Ipswich and surrounds.

Mr Rawat will be the guest speaker at the event where he will share his Peace is Possible message - which revolves around an idea of peace beginning with the individual and inner strength, choice, appreciation and hope.

The international speaker said he looked forward to coming to Australia every year.

"When all of these people come here from all around the world it's really a vacation for them and not only are they going to be able to take in the nature for the five or six days that they are here but also learn something about appreciation, appreciating their life, appreciating what they have because this world doesn't allow us to do that,” he said.

"There is not time to slow down and say 'a little time for me please'.”

The Ivory's Rock venue includes large amphitheatres and accommodation in a natural setting.

Ivory's Rock Foundation has also set up a community fund.

The first major recipients of the $5000 fund were the Peak Crossing State School and Harrisville State School.

Ivory's Rock sponsored equipment that the schools were unable to purchase due to lack of funding.

Peak Crossing State School bought musical instruments and sporting equipment, whilst the Harrisville State School purchased learning equipment. Visit ivorysrock.org.au for more.

ivory's rock
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Killer should have been forced to visit GP: report

    premium_icon Killer should have been forced to visit GP: report

    Crime THE man who burned a bus driver Manmeet Alisher to death in 2016 should have been made to regularly visit a GP as a condition of his release, says report.

    • 7th Sep 2018 3:31 PM
    Rain, storms forecast for Ipswich this weekend

    Rain, storms forecast for Ipswich this weekend

    Weather Up to 10mm is predicted in Ipswich on Saturday

    Even in Hong Kong, Ipswich's final teams backed

    premium_icon Even in Hong Kong, Ipswich's final teams backed

    Soccer International support for Pride youth sides chasing titles

    • 7th Sep 2018 3:45 PM

    Local Partners