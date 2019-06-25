Global rise ‘won’t change Ash one bit’

SHE may be the French Open champion and the new world No.1 but Ash Barty's coach Craig Tyzzer believes the Aussie star is so grounded she will not carry any expectations into Wimbledon. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Tyzzer, who first coached Barty in 2014, says the Queenslander is too settled to buy into hype swirling around her ahead of Wimbledon next week.

"I don't think it (success) will change her," he said.

"What you see is what you get with Ash."

Craig Tyzzer keeps a close eye on Ashleigh Barty.

"She has done a really good job in the last 12 months of getting rid of all the external stuff and not focusing on it at all.

"It's about her and focusing on a task and a process.

"A good example of that was last week. The prospect of going to No 1, we didn't even discuss it."

Barty has been working with mentor Ben Crowe, who has helped her simplify and regulate the stresses of competition.

Tyzzer believes Barty is so grounded she will not carry any expectations into Wimbledon, beyond giving her best.

"I don't think because you are No 1 and won a slam you are going to win every match you play," he said.

Ash Barty with Craig Tyzzer at the 2017 John Newcombe Medal.

"There's too many good girls out there and Ash knows that it is not realistic.

"We'll do exactly the same process for every match she has to play. If she plays her best tennis on the day she is well capable of beating anybody.

"She is not scared of any of the girls, she wants to compete as hard as she can she respects all those girls."

Tyzzer said Wimbledon would not have "been viable" had Barty pressed on and contested Eastbourne with a sore right arm.

Barty is attempting to become the first player since Serena Williams to complete the French Open and Wimbledon double.

The last Australian woman to win Wimbledon is Evonne Goolagong in 1980.