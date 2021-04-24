Human rights expert facing child sex abuse charges

A world-renowned tech expert has been returned to Australia under guard to face child sex claims, as police reveal they are hunting society elites linked to the case.

An internationally renowned privacy expert turned one-time fugitive returned to Australia under police escort last night to face 18 warrants related to multiple child sex assaults.

Simon Davies had for the past 30 years been a global leader on privacy laws and human rights, advising the UN and governments from London, Washington and Australia before News Corp Australia exposed a secret eight-year police sex squad investigation into him.

The British citizen was arrested and extradited on a criminal justice visa, in the escort of four NSW Police detectives, on 18 warrants related to child sex abuse of four boys and will appear in court tomorrow before being remanded in custody and quarantined. He denies the charges.

Simon Davies surrounded by police in Sydney. Picture: NSW Police

But his return to Sydney from the Netherlands last night comes as News Corp Australia can reveal Strike Force Boyd is hunting society elites who visited the homeless shelter Davies ran, over allegations that boys and girls were bought in what has been described as a virtual child brothel.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Stacey Maloney last night declined to go into detail but said no-one should feel immune to prosecution just because of who they are in society.

"I think the conversations that everyone is having around sexual violence in the community at the moment is important and just demonstrates the importance of reporting to police but certainly assuring we will take action and no-one is immune from the result of justice being served, no-one is immune," she told News Corp Australia.

Simon Davies flew in from the Netherlands. Picture: NSW Police

It is understood suspects include leading business and community men and women including at executive officer level now dispersed across Australia but at the time based in Sydney where they visited the shelter in Darlinghurst to allegedly shop for boys and girls to sexually abuse for money.

The officer declined to go into detail but confirmed they were looking at other suspects and key witnesses.

One possible witness is a former social worker Richard West who worked at the refuge between 1981 and 1983.

Simon Davies in 1986 with his book Shooting up, Heroin Australia. Picture: Muhlbock

Richard West who is being sought by police to assist in their investigations. Picture: Supplied

Mr West's location was not known, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on his part, but police confirmed he could aid their case.

Police have spoken to one person who worked as a social worker at the refuge who recalled a stream of late night visits from businessmen whom he were told were financial backers and to allow them access. He later resigned in disgust, suspecting the worst.

Det Supt Maloney praised her team who worked tirelessly for close to a decade to bring Mr Davies back to Australia.

Detective Superintendent Stacey Maloney during a press conference last month. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

"This has been a complex and exhaustive investigation for police who have spent nearly 10 years investigating these matters and a further 16 months navigating the extradition process and the subsequent challenges imposed on worldwide travel due to COVID-19," she said.

The now 65-year-old Mr Davies was deemed a fugitive with Interpol issuing a Red Notice for his immediate arrest after he was tipped off from his London home that Australian police were investigating historical child sex allegations.

Simon Davies in a picture from his website.

Mr Davies, a one-time journalist writing for the Sydney Morning Herald, has for the past three decades led the debate and policy on privacy issues including State biometrics and surveillance and founded the influential London-based watchdog group Privacy International.

He has strenuously denied all charges against him and using the Homeless Children's Association shelters as a source of abuse for much of the 1980s before he left Australia in 1993.

Police in London were contacted about Mr Davies, who used a range of aliases, as far back as 1999 but no action was taken and he went on to be named in the world's top 50 most influential data tech experts.

Simon Davies on the right appearing recently on America’s ABC's Nightline from London.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Global figure back in Australia to face child sex charges