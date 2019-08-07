Global defence boss: 'Ipswich has to win the $15b contract'

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Cameron Dick MP meet with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger at their new Redbank facility.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Cameron Dick MP meet with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger at their new Redbank facility. Cordell Richardson

ITS GIANT vehicle centre of excellence hasn't opened yet, but Rheinmetall and the State Government are already fighting to win more military work worth billions of dollars.

Fresh from the success in securing the Land 400 Phase 2 contract for Boxer combat vehicles, Rheinmetall is already preparing an assault at the Commonwealth's Phase 3 contract.

The Land 400 Phase 3 will deliver 400 infantry fighting vehicles in an agreement worth up to $15billion.

Rheinmetall will build the 400 Lynx track vehicles at Redbank if it wins the contract.

"This facility has been designed from the start to be able to build the Boxer and Lynx vehicles,” Rheinmetall Australia managing director Gary Stewart said.

The Phase 3 tender is being considered by the Commonwealth, which will select two companies this year for a competitive trial, where considered vehicles are put through their paces.

A decision is expected in 2022 or 2023.

"We want to win and we have to win the track-vehicle business,” Rheinmetall global CEO Armin Papperger said.

"If you see such a beautiful building here, it would be amazing if we cannot also produce the track vehicles here in this super centre of excellence.

"This is the best centre of excellence of vehicles I have in the world and I have 120 factories.”