Global company taking over iconic Ipswich business

AN ICONIC Ipswich business is being taken over by a global company.

Yellow Jersey Bike Shop on Brisbane Rd has been closed for about three weeks, disappointing some residents in the lead-up to Christmas.

The two stores in Ipswich and Brisbane are in the middle of a handover process to international company Trek Bikes and will be closed until further notice.

The Yellow Jersey business was started by well-known Ipswich man Troy Dobinson who passionately promoted cycling throughout the city, including campaigning for a new criterium track.

Troy's passion for improving safety for cyclists, as well as being a stalwart of the cycling community, was driven by tragedy.

In 2011 his mother was killed while out cycling at Amberley.

In a heartfelt Facebook post Troy thanked the community for its support.

"Retail is a tough game and I have made the hard decision to start a new chapter away from bicycle retail," Troy wrote on the old Yellow Jersey Facebook Page, now rebranded Trek Brisbane.

Troy Dobinson of Yellow Jersey Bike Shop, Tom Yates of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Peter McMahon of the Swim Factory. David Nielsen

"During my time in the bike industry my proudest achievement has been the 24/7 Charity and the development of the criterium circuit for Ipswich, giving local riders a safe place to enjoy the beautiful sport of cycling.

"A huge thank you to Trek Australia who have supported me through this decision and helped me transition out of this business."

Trek's National Marketing Manager Gareth Halverson said many of the existing staff across the two stores would transition into the Trek company.

Troy Dobinson, owner of The Yellow Jersey Bike Shop receiving the award for small business of the year from The Queensland Times general manager Carly Gregory at the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce awards night on Friday night. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times Sarah Harvey

Mr Halverson was unable to say when the stores would re-open.

"We are currently tying up the last loose ends to re-open the iconic Ipswich and Woolloongabba locations as Trek Bicycle Ipswich and Trek Bicycle Woolloongabba," Mr Halverson said.

"We don't yet have a firm open date but will be sure to make an announcement as soon as we can."

He said the stores would stock a larger range of Trek, Bontrager and Electra products.