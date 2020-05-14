Glittering career continues to deliver highlights

NOT DONE YET: Chris Scanlan crosses for a try in a match against the Goodna Eagles. The veteran intends to reunite with old mates at masters level in years to come.

After a long and decorated career, it would be understandable, unless you were Cameron Smith, if one wanted to take a break having reached the ripe old footballing age of 34.

Not Chris Scanlan.

He wouldn’t know what to do with himself.

Rugby league and indeed the Norths Tigers have been a part of the dependable playmaker’s life since age six, landing at the club courtesy of well-established family links.

A natural player, he was earmarked for higher honours early and had cracked the Ipswich Jets Queensland Cup squad before he had even had a chance to show his wares in RLI A-Grade. In 2006, he ventured to Cronulla to chase his NRL dream. After injuring his back in the latter part of the 2007 season, he was forced out of action indefinitely, missing several years of footy.

A comeback in 2012 took him to the other side of the world. Contesting a season in the lowly Edinburgh league, Scanlan was a veritable world-beater. Desiring greater competition, he moved to England the next year and spent the time with the Eccles Roosters in Salford’s First Division.

In 2014, a triumphant homecoming saw him reunite with old friends and take out the premiership, capping the successful return by claiming a second consecutive RLI A-Grade title in 2015.

Scanlan has been a fixture at the Tigers’ den ever since, appearing in the 2018 grand final loss to Fassifern.

Last year, he tried to swap the jersey for the clipboard, taking on the coaching role with Josh Roberts. Semi-retirement was short-lived, however, and he was back in the thick of the action by season’s end, orchestrating a late charge with old master Steven West. This year, Scanlan believes the Tigers have a team impressive enough to lift the title and he aspires to do it next to his brothers but even that won’t signal the end. The lifelong footballer has one year left until he is eligible for masters and is certain to play on.