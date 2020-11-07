Glitch causes Spring Carnival chaos

Both Melbourne and Sydney have been forced to delay race meetings at Rosehill and Flemington as the TAB wrestles with a nationwide computer glitch.

Tabcorp's entire betting network crashed just after 11am and punters were unable to place any bets at TAB agencies, or via telephone and various online outlets.

Stewards in Sydney took the unprecedented step of delaying the start of Golden Gift Day.

Officials in Victoria initially elected to push on with Mackinnon Stakes Day despite delays in Sydney and Adelaide.

However after race four, Flemington races were put back one race with the new start time of race five, the Group 3 Queen Elizabeth Stakes, scheduled for 3.35pm.

The Flemington meeting is one of year's biggest days of racing and marks the end of the four-day carnival with two Group 1s, the VRC Spring Classic and the Mackinnon Stakes.

"TAB officials are pouring all resources into rectifying the issue,'' a TAB spokesman said.

"It is also affecting our keno and gaming options.''

Rosehill races were put back but then re-started at 1.20pm so they didn't run out of daylight to complete the raceday.

TAB wagering is the "lifeblood" of the racing industry and the computer issue could potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

The TAB being down has also impacted other bookmakers, with the likes of Sportsbet and Ladbrokes relying on TAB dividends for exotics and also bookies offering top tote were delaying payouts.

However corporate bookies looked to be the big winners, all reporting a spike in customer sign-ups.

