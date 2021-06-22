A son's plea to see his dying father in a Queensland hospital could be granted with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk pledging to facilitate talks between states and the Commonwealth.

Mark Kilian, who is locked in a New South Wales quarantine hotel after flying from the United States last week, has been granted permission to leave the facility on a charter flight to Queensland to visit his dying father Frans, 80, who is dying of pancreatic cancer.

However, despite testing negative to Covid-19, Mr Kilian has been refused entry to Queensland four times.

Ms Palaszczuk on Tuesday described the situation as "tragic", but said quarantine was a national responsibility.

However, after being pressed on the issue, Ms Palaszczuk declared she was open to intervening.

"If the Federal Government wants to talk to both states, I'm happy to facilitate that," she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk watches Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young during a press conference on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled



Mr Kilian and his wife Anneli Gericke obtained exemptions from NSW and the Federal

Government to enter Australia.

Both were fully vaccinated before their arrival to Australia and have returned two negative Covid tests since.

However, the couple were halted at the final stage of their journey with the Queensland Government refusing entry due to a potential health risk.

Ms Palaszczuk's pledge has reignited hopes for a fast-tracked family reunion - which has gathered more than 42,000 signatures on a change.org petition.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the issue required "human dignity" and urged her colleagues to "think carefully before preventing families from being united at a very difficult time."

"You can still be safe but also demonstrate compassion," she said.

Originally published as Glimmer of hope for man desperate to visit dying dad