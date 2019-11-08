Menu
Mum who crashed while drink driving faces court

Philippe Coquerand
8th Nov 2019
A GLENWOOD mother of two who survived a serious crash at Kanigan earlier this year pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

Amanda Louise Oates, 40, was driving home after a lunch at Rainbow Beach when her car fishtailed on an unsealed section of Cherry Tree Rd about 6.40pm on July 7, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said Ms Oates was driving towards Glenwood when her car hit a tree.

Due to the serious injuries of both Ms Oates and her passenger, police were unable to obtain a specimen of her blood until August 3.

She did however record a breath alcohol level of 0.121, the court heard.

On September 20, Ms Oates told police in an interview that she had had "a couple drinks" on the day of the accident.

Her passenger on that day, a 46-year-old man, had to be flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane with a serious head injury.

Ms Oates solicitor, Chris Anderson, said his client looked after her two children at their Glenwood home and was struggling due to not having a job or a licence.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said it was a high reading and acknowledged the hardships faced living remotely.

Ms Oates was fined $700 and was disqualified from driving for four months.

A conviction was recorded.

