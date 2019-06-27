Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grant Denyer wants Amanda Keller to win the Gold Logie this year, not Tom Gleeson. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Grant Denyer wants Amanda Keller to win the Gold Logie this year, not Tom Gleeson. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
TV

Gleeson win could ruin Logies ‘forever’

by Andrew Bucklow
27th Jun 2019 1:00 PM

Grant Denyer has said if Tom Gleeson wins the Gold Logie this Sunday, it could spell the end of the Logies forever.

Denyer, who won the Gold Logie last year, vented his frustration about Gleeson and Sam Mac's Logies campaigns on the 2Day FM breakfast show this morning.

"It's become a joke this year," he said about the Gold Logie race, which is determined by public votes. "Two of the loudest Gold nominees are just effectively taking the piss."

Sunrise weatherman Mac has a campaign bus and has been crisscrossing the nation this week to encourage people to vote for him at www.tvweeklogieawards.com.au.

 

RELATED: Full list of Logie nominees

Hard Quiz host Gleeson has released a serious of tongue-in-cheek attack ads about his fellow nominees and has mocked them in interviews.

"He's slagging everyone off," Denyer said about Gleeson.

"He's having a crack at Amanda Keller. She's divine, she deserves to win. She's been in it for 35 years. She's not doing it because it's a joke, she's not ripping the heart out of the Logies. It would mean the world to her to win.

"She is a game-changer and a groundbreaker, she's wonderfully warm, incredibly whip smart and deserves it, however Tom Gleeson is just taking all the headlines," Denyer said. "I'm worried if he wins, that's it for the Logies forever."

 

2019 Gold Logie nominees: Tom Gleeson, Sam Mac, Eve Morey, Amanda Keller, Rodger Corser and Costa Georgiadis. Missing is Waleed Aly.
2019 Gold Logie nominees: Tom Gleeson, Sam Mac, Eve Morey, Amanda Keller, Rodger Corser and Costa Georgiadis. Missing is Waleed Aly.

Gleeson has boasted about the fact he thinks the Logies are a bit of a joke, but he still wants to take home the Gold trophy on Sunday night.

"I'm in this weird position. I do think the campaigning is funny, and I don't take the awards seriously at all - but that just makes the idea of winning it even more hilarious," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "The idea of my name being called out and me getting my hands on it … It just sort of makes me laugh.

"I'm just reminding everyone not to take the Logies too seriously, and I suspect that's the way most of Australia sees it. I feel like if people are being offended by my antics, maybe they should reflect on their own ambitions."

 

 

RELATED: Gold Logie nominees turn on Tom Gleeson

On the 2Day FM breakfast show this morning, Denyer also criticised Gleeson for hijacking his Gold Logie campaign last year.

At the time Family Feud had just been axed, and Gleeson urged people to vote for Denyer, saying, "Let's push the Logies to its most absurd extreme ever and give the Gold Logie to a guy that doesn't have a TV show."

Denyer won, but he said on radio his win was forever tainted by Gleeson's antics.

 

Tom Gleeson at the 2018 Logie Awards.
Tom Gleeson at the 2018 Logie Awards.

"He (Gleeson) jumped on at the 11th hour and basically took over my campaign," Denyer said. "I didn't ask him to, I didn't really want him to, but I had no choice in that.

"Everybody in the country now thinks I won the award because of him, and if I'm honest, that sh*ts me.

"He's done interview after interview after interview claiming the victory last year. Forget the 20 years of work I put in to get to that particular point … I didn't even ask for him to jump on board my campaign."

 

2018 TV Week Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer. Picture: Nigel Hallett
2018 TV Week Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer. Picture: Nigel Hallett

 

Gleeson is listed as the favourite to win this year's Gold Logie by both Sportsbet and TAB, with Keller in second place.

Live voting for the Gold Logie and the other "Most Popular" categories will remain open at www.tvweeklogieawards.com.au until the end of the red carpet telecast on Sunday night.

 

The TV WEEK Logie Awards are on this Sunday. The Red Carpet Arrivals show kicks off at 7pm on Channel 9, and the live broadcast of the awards starts at 7.30pm.

channel 9 logie awards logies 2019 television tom gleeson

Top Stories

    Man 'speeding' after funeral cleared of unfair fine

    premium_icon Man 'speeding' after funeral cleared of unfair fine

    Crime As if attending the funeral of a loved one wasn't hard enough, imagine getting home to find a fine in the mail

    • 27th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Sydney-based developer puts faith in Ipswich growth

    premium_icon Sydney-based developer puts faith in Ipswich growth

    News Major makeover for Ipswich shopping centre.

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:46 PM
    Your ultimate guide to the July school holidays

    premium_icon Your ultimate guide to the July school holidays

    Whats On 48 boredom busters to entertain the kids.

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Another nail in the coffin for Ipswich City Properties

    premium_icon Another nail in the coffin for Ipswich City Properties

    Council News Ipswich City Council reached another milestone in winding up ICP.