Glee star mercilessly mocked online

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, a ghastly reboot of a beloved classic has come to haunt your December dreams.

In fairness, it is impossible to top Jim Carrey's portrayal of the Grinch in the 2000 film, but NBC's The Grinch Musical! looks like it didn't even try.

After weeks of excitement, the network unveiled Glee star Matthew Morrison in character overnight…

On Wednesday, December 9, we're taking you on a trip to Whoville.



Don't miss the #GrinchMusical starring @Matt_Morrison at 8/7c — only on NBC. pic.twitter.com/jjuXtRe2wZ — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2020

Fans have described the 42-year-old actor's version of Whoville's villain as everything from looking like a "supermarket Grinch" to a "war crime".

just when we thought 2020 couldnt get worse...



matthew morrison as the grinch: pic.twitter.com/2nJBCM1HB9 — out of context will schuester (@oocmrschue) November 26, 2020

I’m pretty sure Matthew Morrison as the Grinch is a war crime pic.twitter.com/RhwR5YLb2U — shadowfax 🐴 (@whyangelinawhy) November 26, 2020

therapist: matthew morrison as the grinch in a live grinch musical on nbc can’t hurt you



matthew morrison as the grinch in a live grinch musical on nbc: pic.twitter.com/rCwCnWTi0r — brie. (@briebxrries) November 26, 2020

Matthew Morrison as the grinch is my sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/dyrTAgB3vB — Harriet Worley (@harriet_worley) November 26, 2020

I think I caught the exact moment Matthew Morrison regretted his choices. pic.twitter.com/xqZ6nd9d5u — Anika Chapin (@AnikaChapin) November 26, 2020

What’s Joe Biden’s plan to stop Matthew Morrison’s version of the grinch — Jayke Workman (@JaykeWorkman) November 26, 2020



The Grinch Musical! is a two-hour production which will be staged at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London and streamed on TV.

Denis O'Hare, Booboo Stewart and Amelia Minto are set to co-star alongside Morrison.

No word yet if it's airing in Australia - but perhaps that's a Christmas miracle.

