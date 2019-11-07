Glam party girl arrest in dial-a-dealer drug syndicate bust

Glamorous event planner Danielle Hogan will spend the night in custody, after becoming the seventh person arrested over a huge cocaine ring.

Glamorous event planner Danielle Hogan will spend the night in custody, after becoming the seventh person arrested over a huge cocaine ring.

An event planner is the latest alleged member of a sprawling cocaine syndicate to be collared by police.

Danielle Hogan, 24, used her grey tank-top to try to hide her face as detectives marched her out of her North Bondi unit just before 1pm on Thursday.

Hogan, whose social media accounts are a sun-soaked jaunt across Sydney beaches and waterside bars, was taken to Kings Cross Police Station in the back of a police wagon wearing tracksuit pants and a grey singlet.

She was charged with five offences including participating in a criminal group, take part supply prohibited drug and found on/entering/leaving drug premises.

Police denied her bail on Thursday and she was due to front a magistrate at Central Local Court on Friday.

"A seventh person has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged "Dial-a-Dealer" syndicate by detectives from Redfern Region Enforcement Squad," police said in a statement.

Police will allege in court Hogan knew the six other people arrested by Strike Force Northrop this week, when they found 1.6kg of cocaine and $40,000 cash in raids in Bankstown, Croydon Park, Yagoona, Potts Hill and Condell Park.

Among those arrested were four men - two aged 28 and two aged 29 - and two women - aged 24 and 27 - who remain before the courts.

Police said they believed the cocaine had been destined for racegoers and revellers over the Melbourne Cup weekend.

Strike Force Northrop detectives said they happened upon intelligence leading them to the latest syndicate during the arrest of 55 people running similar dial-a-dealer cocaine delivery services in May.

Detectives allege a sophisticated criminal network was involved in facilitating and directing the supply of drugs throughout the CBD and the eastern suburbs.

