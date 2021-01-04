Menu
Letters to the Editor

Gladys's snap at Queensland has come back to bite

4th Jan 2021 1:11 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Now let's see. Masks? A fashion statement?

Victoria held together by a most capable Premier.

Western Australia, Queensland and South Australia get honorable mentions.

Now it's Gladys's turn.

She decided that it would be a winner to slag off Queensland, appealing to Annastacia to open the borders using words like "compassion". 

Suddenly, infections came back to bite Gladys on the bottom.

Suddenly, Gladys Is contemplating the new "Super Virus". 

Blind Freddie could see the new strain was probably in NSW and tracking was the new method of looking for three "locals", the measure used to gauge when you are in trouble.

Then the big dash by all and sundry to beat a hard lock down.

Add to that false documents and a driver gaining kudos for running the border out west somewhere.

Presently the cricket hierarchy is trying to find the best spot for the third test.

Seems like the idea of the SCG is still being considered.

Now the unthinkable, playing the match in a city heading for a lockdown.

Chaos. What's this I heard about Cairns and Rocky showing worrying signs?

International travelers still being allowed in.

Plenty of horrendous situations as widespread infections has UK at 40,000 in one day.

Then another super bug in the form of Trump in his golf buggy, declaring the USA as a leader in controlling the virus, or is that just fake news?

But there's more, a third Super bug has been found and lockdowns are back in fashion.

David Harris

Ipswich Queensland Times

